Del Mastro was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Del Mastro logged two games with the Blackhawks this season in which he failed to register a point while earning a lone hit while averaging 18:35 of ice time. With the youngster headed back to the minors, Nikita Zaitsev or Jaycob Megna figure to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights.