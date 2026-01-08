Blackhawks' Ethan Del Mastro: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Mastro was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.
Del Mastro was recalled Dec. 15 and only played once, playing 15:07 in Toronto on Dec. 16. He was a healthy scratch in 10 straight games and will get in some much needed playing time in Rockford, where he had one goal and 10 assists in 27 AHL games before his recall.
