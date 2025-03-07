Del Mastro was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
The move is just a paper one as it makes Del Mastro eligible for the AHL playoffs. Del Mastro should be recalled ahead of Friday's game against Utah. He has a pair of goals and one assist in 12 NHL games this season.
