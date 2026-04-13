Blackhawks' Ethan Del Mastro: Suiting up versus Sabres
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Del Mastro (undisclosed) will play in Monday's clash with Buffalo, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Del Mastro has failed to generate a point in 17 games for the Hawks this year, so few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his return to the lineup. Given his offensive limitations, the 23-year-old defenseman doesn't offer enough category coverage to make him more than a low-end depth piece heading into 2026-27.
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