Blackhawks' Evan Barratt: Leading NCAA in scoring

Barratt (21 points in 13 games) currently leads all NCAA players in scoring.

Originally a third-round pick of Chicago in 2017, Barratt is currently a sophomore at Penn State. The 19-year-old posted just 18 points in 31 games in his freshman season for the Nittany Lions, so this offensive explosion has come out of nowhere. It's doubtful that Barratt keeps up this pace throughout the remainder of the year, but his hot start has put the Pennsylvania native in prime position to earn a spot on the United States World Junior team next month.