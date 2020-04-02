Blackhawks' Evan Barratt: Pens entry-level contract
Barratt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Barratt recently wrapped up his junior campaign at Penn State University, during which he tallied 12 goals and 34 points in 34 games. The 2017 third-round pick was even more impressive during his sophomore season, racking up 16 goals and 43 points in just 32 games. The 21-year-old forward could make his NHL debut at some point in 2020-21, but he'll likely have to wait for the 2021-22 campaign for his first real chance to carve out a regular role with the big club.
