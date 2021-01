Barratt (undisclosed) was on the ice for Monday's morning camp session, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Barratt will be making the jump to the professional ranks following a three-year collegiate career at Penn State. Selected by the Hawks with the 90th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old center figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign with AHL Chicago but might be worth stashing in deeper dynasty formats.