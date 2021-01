Barratt was deemed unfit to participate in Monday's practice.

Barratt won't be on the ice for the start of training camp Monday for an undisclosed reason. The 21-year-old center played three years at Penn State before turning pro. Over his last two seasons at college, Barratt recorded 28 goals and 49 assists over 66 games. There's no definitive timeline for when Barratt will be ready to return.