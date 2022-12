Roos was assigned to AHL Rockford on Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Roos has been in and out of the Blackhawks' lineup this season, picking up three points while averaging 16:18 of ice time through 15 games. The 23-year-old rookie will head to the minors for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club sooner rather than later.