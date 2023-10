Roos was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Roos picked up three goals and 11 points in 39 minor-league contests last season. In 17 appearances for Chicago in 2022-23, he registered one goal, three points, 19 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 14 hits. If injuries occur on the blue line this campaign, Roos could be among the first players called up to the big club.