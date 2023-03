Roos was promoted from AHL Rockford on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roos has played in 15 NHL games this season in which he notched one goal on 17 shots, two assists and 11 hits while averaging 16:19 of ice time. With Andreas Englund (hamstring) sidelined, the 24-year-old Roos figures to serve primarily as an emergency depth option, though he could challenge Ian Mitchell for a spot in the lineup.