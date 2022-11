Roos scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Roos tied the game at 2-2 with his goal 4:04 into the second period. It was the defenseman's first NHL goal, coming in his eighth appearance. He's added two assists, 11 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a third-pairing role, though he's also seeing some power-play time when he plays. Roos will likely continue to move in and out of the lineup to allow Alec Regula some playing time.