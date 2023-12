Roos was called up from AHL Rockford on Monday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Roos hasn't played in an NHL game this season, instead plying his trade in the minors. With the IceHogs, the 24-year-old defenseman has registered one goal, three assists and six PIM in 16 contests. Even with his promotion, Roos is far from a lock to be in the lineup ahead of Louis Crevier or Alex Vlasic.