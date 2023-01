Roos was sent to AHL Rockford on Sunday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Roos will report to the AHL with the Blackhawks out of action through the All-Star break. The 24-year-old defenceman has played 15 games with Chicago this season, tallying a goal and two assists while averaging 16:19 minutes. Roos had been a healthy scratch in the Blackhawks' last five contests.