Roos was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Roos played 18:43 minutes Saturday against Tampa Bay, recording two hits and three blocked shots. His demotion would indicate that Connor Murphy (personal) will be ready to go before Chicago's next game Tuesday. The 24-year-old Roos has a goal, two assists, and a minus-5 rating in 17 NHL contests this season.