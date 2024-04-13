Nazar signed a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday. His deal will begin with the 2023-24 campaign.

Nazar had 17 goals and 41 points in 41 NCAA outings with the University of Michigan in 2023-24. Chicago took him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Nazar is expected to join the Blackhawks before Sunday's game against Carolina, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, so he should get some NHL experience before the summer. Look for the 20-year-old to serve in a middle-six capacity, though it is possible that they'll experiment with having Nazar and Connor Bedard share the ice.