Nazar distributed an assist, put four shots on goal and served two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nazar had the secondary helper on Tyler Bertuzzi's opening goal. After missing two games with an abdominal injury, Nazar has been heavily involved since his return with an assist in each of his last three contests. The 21-year-old center has nine assists, 14 points and 40 shots on goal in 18 games this season. He's already 12 points away from tying his 26-point output in 53 games a season ago. Nazar is slated for a career year in Chicago's top six and first power-play unit, giving him viability in nearly all fantasy formats if he can stay healthy.