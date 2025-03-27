Nazar scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Nazar snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old saw a season-high 21:10 of ice time while centering the first line in Wednesday's contest. He's up to seven goals, 17 points, 66 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 43 appearances. Nazar has talent, but even with a big role with the Blackhawks, he is still risky in redraft formats for the rest of the campaign.
