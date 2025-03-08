Nazar scored on a penalty shot in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

The goal ended an eight-game run in which Nazar was limited to four assists. The 21-year-old was not involved in a paper move to AHL Rockford ahead of Friday's deadline for playoff eligibility in that league, which is a subtle vote of confidence that he's here to stay in the NHL. He has five goals, 10 assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances this season, and he was on the top line Friday, which could give him a boost on offense if he's able to stick there.