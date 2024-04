Nazar will make his NHL debut Sunday against Carolina, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nazar signed his entry-level deal Saturday after two seasons at the University of Michigan. He tallied 19 goals and 48 points over 54 appearances. Nazar was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old is a key part of Chicago's youth movement and, for now, will likely slot in as a middle-six center.