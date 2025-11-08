Nazar (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and could still play Sunday versus the Red Wings after suffering an injury Friday against the Flames, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks will wait and see how Nazar's recovery progresses in the next couple of days, but this is a positive update. Nazar's absence looks to be likely minimal, if there is one at all. Should he miss time, Sam Lafferty would likely get into the lineup while Ryan Donato or Nick Foligno could see extra minutes.