Nazar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nazar has a helper in back-to-back games and four points over his last four contests. The 21-year-old forward has mainly been on the third line recently, though a lineup shuffle could see him get into the top six more regularly. He's held his own at the NHL level so far with 12 points, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-8 rating across 28 appearances.