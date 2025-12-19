Nazar scored his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old center opened the scoring by re-directing a Matt Grzelczyk point shot midway through the first period, but it was all the offense the vistors could muster. It was Nazar's first tally since Oct. 28, snapping a 21-game drought, and while he's already on pace for a breakout campaign with 21 points in 32 contests, Chicago will need a lot more from him in the short term while Connor Bedard (upper body) is sidelined.