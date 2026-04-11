Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Exits Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar (face) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blues.
Nazar took a puck to the face in the second period and left the ice in frustration. Considering the Blackhawks have just two games on the schedule after Saturday, there may not be enough time for him to get back into the lineup if the injury is significant.
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