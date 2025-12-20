Nazar (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game against Ottawa.

Nazar took the puck to his chin or cheek area and sported a nasty cut as he went to the locker room. He has been filling in as Chicago's first-line center due to the absence of Connor Bedard (upper body). If Nazar and Nick Foligno (hand) are unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia, Dominic Toninato could draw back into the lineup.