Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Exits Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game against Ottawa.
Nazar took the puck to his chin or cheek area and sported a nasty cut as he went to the locker room. He has been filling in as Chicago's first-line center due to the absence of Connor Bedard (upper body). If Nazar and Nick Foligno (hand) are unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against Philadelphia, Dominic Toninato could draw back into the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Ends goal drought Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Registers two assists Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Assist in three straight games•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Picks up helper in return•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Good to play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Game-time decision Saturday•