Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar scored a goal in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.
Nazar stretched the Blackhawks' lead to 4-2 in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's off to a fantastic start this year, earning two goals, four assists, eight shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across five appearances. Nazar appears to be firmly in the second-line center spot, and he offers plenty of two-way upside while on a trajectory for a major breakout in his second full season.
