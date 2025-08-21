Nazar signed a six-year, $46.1 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Nazar is entering the final year of his entry-level deal, and his extension will begin in the 2026-27 campaign. The 21-year-old made 53 appearances with Chicago last year and racked up 12 goals, 14 assists, 35 blocked shots, 30 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 15:52 of ice time. He should be in the mix for a top-six role once again during the 2025-26 campaign.