Nazar notched two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Nazar missed 15 games due to an upper-body injury, and he proceeded to go four contests without a point after his return. He was on the top line Thursday and helped out on goals by Connor Murphy and Connor Bedard. Nazar now has 23 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances. He should be a top-six fixture for the remainder of the season, giving Nazar decent appeal in most fantasy formats, especially if he gains wing eligibility.