Nazar was selected 13th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Nazar is a gifted athlete who is one of the fastest and most-skilled players in the 2022 draft. He dazzles with the puck and is absolutely driven -- his motor just doesn't stop. He hits top speed in about two steps and is happy to go straight to the net. Or set up a mate. And he's equally effective as the bumper or playing net front on the PP. There's a lot to like about Nazar, who would have been near the top of the draft if he weren't a hair over 5-foot-9. But Brayden Point is a star and Nazar might be some day, too. Or he might just be a better Alex Kerfoot. His work ethic certainly won't be an issue.