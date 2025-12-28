Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve by the Blackhawks, the team announced Sunday.
Nazar has been out since Dec. 20 after suffering an injury in a game against the Senators. The 21-year-old's placement on injured reserve is retroactive to Dec. 20 and has no effect on his timeline for a return which was originally around a month out of the lineup. Nick Foligno was activated from injured reserve in a subsequent move. Nazat has 21 points in 33 games this year.
