Nazar scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa.

Nazar found the back of the net for the game-winning goal just 48 seconds into the extra period. Nazar used the feed from Connor Bedard to score his second game-winning goal of the season. Overall, the 21-year-old Nazar is up to 12 goals, 26 points and 91 shots on net in 53 games this season. Nazar took a large step forward offensively down the stretch with 10 points over his last 11 games. His recent stretch of play makes him a strong option to open the season as Chicago's full-time center on the second line. Look for him to be a breakout candidate during the 2025-26 season.