Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Nets PP goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Nazar pushed his current point streak to four games after lighting up the lamp with the game-winner in overtime, assisted by Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen. Nazar has six points (two goals, four assists) during his current point streak, and the 22-year-old should continue to find opportunities to produce while holding a top-six role on offense and a spot in the first line of power-play duties.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Dishes two helpers in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Records two points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Buries goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Logs pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Moves to IR•