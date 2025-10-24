Nazar scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Nazar scored on a one-timer from the hash marks on a first-period power play. The 21-year-old pivot has three points, including two goals, and seven shots in his last two games. And four goals and five assists in eight games so far. Nazar put up 26 points, including 12 goals, and 91 shots in 53 games last season. The breakout appears to be real, but this is a small sample size.