Nazar scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Nazar has earned three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 22-year-old had struggled before the streak, but he's setting himself up to finish the season strong. He's up to 10 goals, 32 points (nine on the power play), 105 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-15 rating over 49 appearances.