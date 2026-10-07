Nazar scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

While he's worked in a top-line role for much of the early part of the season, this was the first time Nazar got on the scoresheet. He's added eight shots on net and a minus-4 rating across four contests. The 22-year-old will continue to get significant usage as the Blackhawks await the season debut of Connor Bedard (shoulder), which is still likely a few weeks away. Nazar has the talent to handle a larger role than he has in past years, so his fantasy managers should be patient with the hope that Tuesday's outing will be the spark he needed to get going.

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