Nazar scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 late in the first period and also set up a Louis Crevier tally in the second. This was Nazar's first career multi-point effort, but it probably won't be his last. The 21-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and now has two goals, five assists, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 19 appearances this season.
