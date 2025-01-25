Nazar scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 late in the first period and also set up a Louis Crevier tally in the second. This was Nazar's first career multi-point effort, but it probably won't be his last. The 21-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and now has two goals, five assists, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 19 appearances this season.