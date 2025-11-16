Nazar logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nazar missed two games with an abdominal injury, but he returned with 18:54 of ice time in his usual second-line role. The 21-year-old center set up a Teuvo Teravainen goal in the third period, which tied the game at 2-2. Prior to the injury, Nazar was in a five-game point drought. He's up to 12 points, 33 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances. He's still young, so there will be some ups and downs, but he looks poised to be one of the league's breakout players in 2025-26.