Nazar scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Nazar's point streak is up to four games (two goals, three assists), and he's also scored in consecutive contests for the first time. The 21-year-old is finding success while filling a top-line role at even strength. Nazar is up to three goals, eight points, 25 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances this season. He's worth a look in all fantasy formats as long as he remains beside Connor Bedard.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Pair of points in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Records assist Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: First goal a game-winner•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Manages helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Picks up first assist of 2024-25•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Summoned from AHL Rockford•