Nazar notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Nazar ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 21-year-old forward has mostly been out of the power-play mix lately, but he has also played on the top line at even strength. Nazar is up to four points, 22 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating over 17 appearances -- it's a humble beginning for what's expected to be a strong career.
