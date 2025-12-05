default-cbs-image
Nazar logged two two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Nazar helped out on Connor Bedard's opening goal and set up Wyatt Kaiser's tally -- the eventual game-winner -- late in the second period. With five helpers over his last four games, Nazar has found his playmaking touch amid a goal drought that reached 15 contests Thursday. On the year, the 21-year-old center is at five goals, 15 helpers, 53 shots on net, 23 blocks, 18 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 25 appearances. Nazar's been productive enough overall to be rostered in most fantasy formats.

