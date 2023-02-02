Nazar (hip surgery) started skating a few weeks ago, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nazar was selected 13th overall in the 2022 Draft and underwent hip surgery in October. He is in his freshman season at Michigan, but has yet to play. The hope is that Nazar plays this season, although his chances could depend on how deep a playoff run Michigan makes. It was thought Nazar would play this season in the NCAA and then turn pro, but with the injury, Nazar will likely return to college hockey for the 2023-24 season and if successful. turn professional the following season.