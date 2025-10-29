Nazar scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Nazar participated in the build-up of Connor Bedard's power-play goal in the first period, and he'd also find the back of the net himself late in the third frame. This was Nazar's fourth multi-point performance of the campaign. The 21-year-old playmaker is enjoying a strong start to the season with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 10 games so far.