Nazar scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The highly touted prospect made his NHL debut Sunday, logging 15:55 of ice time. Nazar was drafted 13th overall in 2022 and is likely to get playing time in the Blackhawks' last two games of the season as well. In the long run, he's likely to center the second line, but he'll be eased into action for at least the rest of this season.