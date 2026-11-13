Nazar scored twice on five shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Nazar twice erased one-goal leads for the Sabres. His first tally came on the power play. The 22-year-old has a pair of two-goal games over his last four outings while playing consistent middle-six minutes. He's up to seven goals, two assists, 33 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-14 rating over 17 appearances. Nazar doesn't look to be on a breakout track this year, though he has been a more efficient shooter so far in 2026-27.