Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Scores vs. Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.
Nazar gave the Blackhawks the lead in the third period with a wrister, and even though the Ducks tied the game late to force an overtime, Chicago would eventually clinch the win thanks to Ryan Donato's game-winning goal. Nazar is enjoying a productive start to the season and has cracked the scoresheet in five of his seven appearances this season, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists), six PIM, a plus-4 rating, 11 shots on goal, six hits and seven blocked shots.
