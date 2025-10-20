Nazar scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Nazar gave the Blackhawks the lead in the third period with a wrister, and even though the Ducks tied the game late to force an overtime, Chicago would eventually clinch the win thanks to Ryan Donato's game-winning goal. Nazar is enjoying a productive start to the season and has cracked the scoresheet in five of his seven appearances this season, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists), six PIM, a plus-4 rating, 11 shots on goal, six hits and seven blocked shots.