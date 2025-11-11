Nazar (undisclosed) isn't expected to face the Devils on Wednesday but remains day-to-day, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Nazar was mired in a five-game pointless streak during which he recorded 13 shots, seven blocks and one hit. Despite the recent slump, the 21-year-old center remains on pace to top his 2024-25 numbers and set new career highs in both goals and assists. In the meantime, Ryan Greene will remain in the second-line center role for the Hawks heading into Wednesday's matchup with New Jersey.