Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Set to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar (upper body) is expected to miss roughly four weeks following his injury in Saturday's game versus the Senators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times
That timeline isn't set in stone, but the Blackhawks will now be without both Nazar and Connor Bedard (upper body) for a while. Dominic Toninato may get the first chance to enter the lineup, but players like Nick Lardis and Ryan Donato may be poised for the biggest bumps in ice time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Ends goal drought Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Registers two assists Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Assist in three straight games•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Picks up helper in return•
-
Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Good to play Saturday•