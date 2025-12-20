default-cbs-image
Nazar (upper body) is expected to miss roughly four weeks following his injury in Saturday's game versus the Senators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times

That timeline isn't set in stone, but the Blackhawks will now be without both Nazar and Connor Bedard (upper body) for a while. Dominic Toninato may get the first chance to enter the lineup, but players like Nick Lardis and Ryan Donato may be poised for the biggest bumps in ice time.

