Nazar scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old also supplied the only successful shootout attempt, a strange tally that saw Nazar nearly lose the puck, get it back and flip a backhand past Sam Montembeault that got lodged in the twine -- only for the official scorer to mistakenly think the shot had sailed over the glass and into the crowd, initially ruling it a miss. Nazar has produced back-to-back multi-point performances as he finishes his first full NHL season with a flourish, and through seven games in April he's collected four goals and eight points.