Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Slated to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nazar (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
After taking a puck to the face in a clash with the Senators on Dec. 20, Nazar should be able to take the ice for the first time following his 15-game absence. His return will provide a boost to Chicago's offense up the center of the ice, as the 22-year-old has 21 points across 33 games this season. Nazar will likely return to the second line to play alongside Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi.
