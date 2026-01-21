Nazar (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

After taking a puck to the face in a clash with the Senators on Dec. 20, Nazar should be able to take the ice for the first time following his 15-game absence. His return will provide a boost to Chicago's offense up the center of the ice, as the 22-year-old has 21 points across 33 games this season. Nazar will likely return to the second line to play alongside Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi.