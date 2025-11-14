Blackhawks' Frank Nazar: Status uncertain Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Nazar (abdomen) is questionable to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Nazar has been trying to work his way back from his two-game absence but may be sidelined for a third. The young center is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he recorded 13 shots, seven blocks and one hit while averaging 17:24 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Nazar should be in the mix for a top-six role, which would likely drop Ryan Greene back down the lineup.