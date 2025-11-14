Nazar (abdomen) is questionable to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Nazar has been trying to work his way back from his two-game absence but may be sidelined for a third. The young center is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he recorded 13 shots, seven blocks and one hit while averaging 17:24 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Nazar should be in the mix for a top-six role, which would likely drop Ryan Greene back down the lineup.